1 dead in Friday night collision between vehicle and snowplow in northeast Calgary

Police are investigating a fatal collision Friday night between a vehicle and snowplow.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Friday night on the 3600 block of Westwinds Drive, a police spokesperson said, when a Jeep travelling north lost control around a curve in the road and crashed head-on into a snowplow driving south.

The lone occupant driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, was declared deceased on scene. No one else was injured.

Part of Westwinds Drive and the entrance to McKnight-Westwinds LRT station were closed for a number of hours, but have since reopened.

CLEAR: The earlier traffic incident on Westwinds Dr at McKnight Westwinds Station Parking NE is cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 13, 2024

