Calgary
Calgary

    1 dead in Friday night collision between vehicle and snowplow in northeast Calgary

    A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Police are investigating a fatal collision Friday night between a vehicle and snowplow.

    The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Friday night on the 3600 block of Westwinds Drive, a police spokesperson said, when a Jeep travelling north lost control around a curve in the road and crashed head-on into a snowplow driving south.

    The lone occupant driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, was declared deceased on scene. No one else was injured.

    Part of Westwinds Drive and the entrance to McKnight-Westwinds LRT station were closed for a number of hours, but have since reopened.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

