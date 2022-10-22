1 dead in multi-vehicle collision Friday night near Fort MacLeod

1 person is dead after a multi-vehicle collision late Friday night near Fort MacLeod.

The incident took place at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 3, when a van, with three people inside, collided with a semi truck and trailer hauling cattle, police said in a release.

One of the passengers in the van was pronounced dead at the scene, while another is in serious condition in hospital. The driver of the van was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no reported injuries from the driver of the semi.

RCMP asked that motorists drive with care and attention, due to adverse weather conditions that are impacting visibility in the area.