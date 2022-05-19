1 dead in overnight crash east of Strathmore where sedan struck power pole

A man was pronounced dead on scene following an early morning crash where his car left the road and struck a power pole south of the town of Standard, Alta.

EMS officials confirm emergency crews responded to a location on Highway 840 near Township Road 250, roughly 30 kilometres east of Strathmore, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

An adult male, exact age not confirmed, was found dead at the crash site.

No other injuries have been reported.

According to RCMP, an investigation is underway into the cause of that fatal single vehicle crash.