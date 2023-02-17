1 dead in Panorama Hills house fire

One man is dead after fire broke out early Friday morning at a home in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Panorama Hills.

Fire crews, paramedics and police were called to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Panatella Drive N.W. just before 6 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Police officials confirmed one man was pronounced dead on scene and the arson unit was investigating.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.