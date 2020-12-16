Advertisement
1 dead in Panorama Hills stabbing
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 12:03PM MST
One person was killed in a stabbing in the northwest community of Panorama Hills.
CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the northwest community of Panorama Hills.
Few details are available but police were called to the 200 block of Panetella Court N.W. about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
One person has been declared deceased.
No other information is yet available.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day