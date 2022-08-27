1 dead in vehicle rollover in northeast Calgary

A 16-year-old boy died when a vehicle rolled over Saturday morning in northeast Calgary.

The incident took place just before 7 a.m., on 15 Street N.E., above 128 Avenue.

Two teenagers were transported to Foothills hospital, EMS confirmed. One was in critical, life-threatening condition, the other was in stable condition.

The driver, a 14-year-old boy, was driving a Toyota 4Runner with a 16-year-old male passenger, police said in a release. They believe the driver made a sharp left turn on a gravel road, losing control of the vehicle, causing it to rotate and leave the road before ultimately coming to rest on its right side.

The passenger was transported to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. The driver suffered minor injuries and has been released from hospital.

The driver was arrested for outstanding warrants and is in custody, with police saying charges are pending in relation to Saturday's incident.

Investigators believe speed was considered to be a factor in the crash, but alcohol and drugs weren't.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.