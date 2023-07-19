1 dead in vehicle rollover west of Millarville, Alta.

A man is dead following a vehicle rollover Wednesday west of Millarville, Alta.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. on Highway 549 when a single vehicle rolled over.

An EMS spokesperson described the deceased as a man thought to be in his 50s.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Highway 549 near the intersection of Highway 762 is closed in both directions.

Hwy549 near jct Hwy762, west of Millarville, CLOSED due to MVC. Expect delays in the area. (3:23pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) July 19, 2023

RCMP are investigating.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.