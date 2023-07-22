1 hospitalized after being shot by police officer in southeast Calgary

One person is in stable condition after being shot by a Calgary police officer early Saturday morning.

At around 6 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of 39 Street S.E. for reports of a break and enter at a home, police said in a release.

Police believe a tenant living in the upper portion of the home broke into the basement suite and attacked the tenants with a weapon.

Police say officers tried to deescalate the situation, first by using a Taser. When the situation continued to escalate, one officer shot the suspect.

One person was given first aid on scene, before being transported to hospital in stable condition.

No officers or members of the public were injured. A victims assistance support team (VAST) is available for the community.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the incident.