CALGARY -- The Somerset-Bridlewood LRT station is closed after one person suffered burns and another was transported to hospital in critical condition following an early morning fire.

According to police, an investigation is underway into the fire that was set by the two people on the station platform.

Police confirm one person was transported from the station to hospital in critical condition. The other person suffered burns and other injuries. The ages and genders of the patients have not been confirmed.

The Somerset-Bridlewood station is expected to remain closed for several hours. Shuttle buses are in place to ferry passengers between the Somerset-Bridlewood and Shawnessy stations.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.