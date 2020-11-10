Advertisement
1 in critical condition after losing control of vehicle on Stoney Trail
CALGARY -- One person is in critical condition after their vehicle left the highway and landed in a storm pond in southeast Calgary Tuesday night.
The incident took place around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday on Stoney Trail when a vehicle with a single occupant driving east lost control as they entered a long turn where Stoney Trail turns north.
According to police, the vehicle went down an embankment, and into a storm pond.
The driver, a male in his 40s, was taken out of the vehicle and transported to Foothills hospital by EMS in critical, life-threatening condition, according to EMS.
According to @YYCTransport, traffic was cleared after 114th St, although Stoney Trail remains closed between 52nd St S.E.and 114th St S.E.
This is a developing story...