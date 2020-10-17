CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for suspects a stabbing left one person in life-threatening condition and injured a second.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of 2 St. N.W. shortly after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man, approximately 25 years old, suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS in critical, life-threatening condition.

A second man in his 20s took himself to the hospital.

Calgary police say witnesses told them the suspects got away in a vehicle.

HAWCS has been called in to track the individuals.