1 injured after Canmore traffic stop turns into shootout with police
A Canmore man is in hospital in Calgary with serious injuries after a Canmore traffic stop late Friday evening turned into a shootout.
A Banff RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop at 11:15 p.m. in Canmore. During the traffic stop, the lone occupant of the vehicle and the officer exchanged gunfire. The suspect then fled the vehicle and ran into a wooded area, the RCMP said in a release.
The RCMP surrounded the wooded area. RCMP Police Dog Services, the RCMP Emergency Response Team and a Calgary police helicopter were called to help. The suspect was located and apprehended, and a STARS air ambulance called. It transported the man, a 26-year-old Canmore resident, to a Calgary hospital with serious injuries.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation.
Do Canadians trust AI like ChatGPT? New survey shows 'not very much'
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine; Russia and China object to description of war
A meeting of G20 finance ministers has ended in India without a consensus, because Russia and China objected to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. Watch the Crave Original documentary Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, piling up snow and swelling rivers with runoff.
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Edmonton
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
-
High Prairie man arrested, facing drug and firearms charges
Grande Prairie RCMP arrested and charged a man after a traffic stop where he was found to be carrying what police suspect to be cocaine and an imitation firearm.
-
Edmonton's NextGen to disband in spring
A non-profit society in Edmonton that supports the growth of the next generation of Edmontonians had decided to disband.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver port authority suspends Rolling Truck Age Program for at least nine months
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is suspending a controversial program to replace older trucks servicing the port for at least another nine months while it reassesses its plans.
-
B.C. First Nation aims to reclaim narrative from shadows of residential school
Once it was the site of a building for the former Alberni Indian Residential School, one of the most notorious such institutions in British Columbia and a place linked to suffering and abuse of Indigenous children. Now the former Peake Hall is a basketball court, and a scene of joy.
-
2 injured in Vancouver explosion, firefighters say
Two people were treated for burns and lacerations after an explosion at the Marine Building in downtown Vancouver Friday evening, according to firefighters.
Atlantic
-
Amid record profits, Loblaw CEO warns food prices will continue to rise
Maritimers grappling with rising food prices are being warned it’s about to get worse. Canada's biggest grocer says food costs could increase this year and they have more than 1,000 supplier requests for significant cost increases.
-
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch, N.B.
A 47-year-old man from Janeville, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch.
-
Visits suspended on third floor of Moncton hospital due to norovirus outbreak
Visits have been temporarily suspended on the third floor of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton due to a norovirus outbreak in the unit.
Vancouver Island
-
-
First Nation hunters on Vancouver Island fear legislation will threaten traditional practices
For Moy Sutherland Sr. of Ahousaht, he understands the hurt that is associated with gun violence. However, he explains that this legislation impacts people who are honorable with firearms.
-
Firearm complaint prompts hold-and-secure orders at Colwood schools
Two schools were placed on temporary hold-and-secure protocols Friday after a group of young people were seen brandishing what appeared to be a gun at a bus stop in Colwood, B.C.
Toronto
-
Toronto Police Chief stands by promotion of officer who killed two Black men in the 1990s
Toronto’s police chief is standing by the decision to appoint an officer cleared after killing two black men and accused in court of beating a third in the 1990s, even as a city councillor is asking questions about the hiring decision.
-
-
Toronto libraries are fighting for 'intellectual freedom' with new collection of exclusively banned books
At a time when some beloved novels have fallen under scrutiny and more and more titles are banned from shelves, Toronto Public Library is taking a stand for “intellectual freedom.”
Montreal
-
'He was very close to dying': Dog owner calls for Quebec ban on leg hold traps
A growing number of pet owners, veterinarians and animal lovers want leg hold traps heavily restricted or even banned in Quebec, arguing that they are cruel and often do not catch the animals the trapper intends to.
-
Meriem Boundaoui, 15, was 'innocent victim' in feud over parking spots, Crown alleges
A newly unsealed court document alleges that Meriem Boundaoui, the 15-year-old fatally shot in Montreal two years ago, was an 'innocent victim' in a dispute about parking spots.
-
St. Denis Street transformed into inner-city ski and snowboard hill
The Latin Quarter section of Montreal's St. Denis Street has been transformed into a ski and snowboard hill for the final week of February and start of March.
Ottawa
-
Heritage building in Kemptville damaged by fire
North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford says firefighters have responded to a fire in a heritage building in Kemptville.
-
Three people, including child, injured in head-on crash
Ottawa paramedics say three people, including a child, were taken to hospital Friday night after a head-on crash.
-
These frigid temperatures won't last very long
A cold snap is affecting Ottawa this weekend but above-average temperatures will be back soon.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region Ukrainians share how their lives have been impacted as the war at home rages on
Residents in Waterloo region are showing their support by standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with a Friday night vigil held in downtown Kitchener to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Cambridge, Ont. woman who reported car stolen shocked to find out it was towed without notice
A Cambridge, Ont. woman whose car disappeared around the time she was hospitalized for a medical emergency is glad she’s been able to get the vehicle back, but concerned it took a tow company contacting her two weeks later for her to find out what happened to it.
-
OPP, WRPS responding to multiple calls of flying ice coming off vehicles
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are reminding motorists to clean their cars after a winter storm as several vehicles have been damaged by flying ice.
Saskatoon
-
Team Sask. adds more medals at Canada Winter Games, men's hockey off to gold medal game
Team Sask. won more medals at the Canada Winter Games during the week, with men’s hockey headed to the gold medal game on Saturday.
-
Sask. model struts runway at New York Fashion Week, hopes to inspire Indigenous Youth
A model from La Loche recently walked the runway at New York Fashion Week and hopes his success will inspire Indigenous youth across the country.
-
In Pictures: 5 most expensive condos in Saskatoon
Housing sales have slowed in Saskatoon and listings are the lowest they’ve been since 2008, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Winnipeg
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
-
'Keep talking about this': Hundreds gather in Winnipeg in support of Ukraine on invasion anniversary
Hopeful and upset are just some of the multiple feelings Ukrainians and Winnipeggers were experiencing at a rally in Winnipeg Friday evening.
-
How a local construction company is building affordable housing in the North End
A Winnipeg family will soon take possession of a new home in the North End, the first in a series of affordable houses being built by a local contractor.
Regina
-
Team Sask. adds more medals at Canada Winter Games, men's hockey off to gold medal game
Team Sask. won more medals at the Canada Winter Games during the week, with men’s hockey headed to the gold medal game on Saturday.
-
2 people found dead following fire in Moose Jaw, investigation ongoing
Two people are dead following a fire in Moose Jaw on Thursday.
-
'Overkill': Regina community association slams snow bylaw enforcement
A Regina community association is calling for changes to the City of Regina’s residential snow removal bylaw.