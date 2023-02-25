1 injured after Canmore traffic stop turns into shootout with police

A Canmore man is in hospital in Calgary with serious injuries after a Canmore traffic stop late Friday evening turned into a shootout.

A Banff RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop at 11:15 p.m. in Canmore. During the traffic stop, the lone occupant of the vehicle and the officer exchanged gunfire. The suspect then fled the vehicle and ran into a wooded area, the RCMP said in a release.

The RCMP surrounded the wooded area. RCMP Police Dog Services, the RCMP Emergency Response Team and a Calgary police helicopter were called to help. The suspect was located and apprehended, and a STARS air ambulance called. It transported the man, a 26-year-old Canmore resident, to a Calgary hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation.