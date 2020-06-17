CALGARY -- A section of the southeast community of Acadia has been cordoned off following a Wednesday morning assault that left one man severely injured.

Police officials confirm a man suffering significant injuries was located at a bus shelter near the intersection of Arbour Crescent and Fairmount Drive S.E. shortly before 6 a.m. Investigators have not determined if the man had been shot, stabbed or both.

The CPS canine unit responded to the call as officers knocked on doors to hear from any potential witnesses. There is no description of a suspect and no arrests have been made in connection with the assault.

According to EMS, the man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition with injuries of a traumatic nature.

Allan Brokofsky lives nearby and was surprised at what we saw just steps from his front door.

"I do my normal thing and have my coffee on my front step, but there was cops everywhere and all the streets were flagged off," said Brokofsky. "I’ve been living here for 16 years and I’ve never seen nothing like this happen here on Fairmount Drive so it’s a little shocking."

Police officers have now re-opened the area to traffic but are continuing to hold the scene.