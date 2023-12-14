CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 injured in fight near Calgary's Drop-In Centre: police

    Calgary police were called to a fight near the Drop In Centre on Thursday morning. One person was sent to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Calgary police were called to a fight near the Drop In Centre on Thursday morning. One person was sent to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

    Calgary police were called to the Drop-In Centre on Thursday morning after a fight between at least two people.

    At around 9:15 a.m., police were called to the shelter, located at 1 Dermot Baldwin Way S.E.

    EMS took an adult to Foothills Medical Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Officials say the victim had been stabbed.

