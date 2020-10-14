Advertisement
1 injured in rollover at Country Hills Blvd. and Deerfoot Trail N.E.
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 7:09PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 14, 2020 8:45PM MDT
CALGARY -- One man was injured in a rollover on Deerfoot Trail early Wednesday evening.
A man was ejected from his Ford F-150 in the crash on the Country Hills Blvd. N.E. ramp onto northbound Deerfoot Trail early Wednesday evening.
The injured man was transported to Foothills hospital in stable condition, according to EMS. The truck ended up in the grassy area near the on-ramp, but has since been cleared.
Police say alcohol is being investigated as a factor.