CALGARY -- One man was injured in a rollover on Deerfoot Trail early Wednesday evening.

A man was ejected from his Ford F-150 in the crash on the Country Hills Blvd. N.E. ramp onto northbound Deerfoot Trail early Wednesday evening.

The injured man was transported to Foothills hospital in stable condition, according to EMS. The truck ended up in the grassy area near the on-ramp, but has since been cleared.

CLEAR: The earlier multi-vehicle incident on NB Deerfoot Tr after Country Hills Bv NE is cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 15, 2020

Police say alcohol is being investigated as a factor.