1 injured in Thursday evening incident in Rundle

CALGARY -

Police responded to an incident in the Rundle neighbourhood of northeast Calgary Thursday night.

EMS crews were called to the area of 32 Avenue N.E. and Rundleside Drive N.E. after 5:30 p.m. where they found a man injured on the street.

The man was taken to hospital. His condition is not known

No other details were available as police continue to investigate what led up to the man’s injuries.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information is confirmed.