1 killed, 1 injured in single vehicle rollover
A man is dead following a single vehicle rollover crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called about 10 p.m. after a vehicle reportedly hit a light pole and flipped on Tuscany Boulevard N.W.
Police said a half-ton pickup was heading east when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and went into the centre median.
"The truck spun, struck a boulder, tipped over, crossed the opposing lanes and further rolled, coming to rest after striking a light standard," read a release.
The driver, a man believed to be in his 20s was declared deceased at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was extracted by firefighters and taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police said speed and alcohol are being looked at as factors in the crash.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UN assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council
The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.
Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters
The Kremlin said on Thursday it was bewildered by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, describing the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia.
Jackson approved as first Black female Supreme Court justice
The U.S. Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court.
COVID-19 linked to increased risk of blood clots months later, study finds
A new study out of Sweden has found that those who contract COVID-19 have an increased risk of certain types of blood clots, which can be fatal, up to six months after infection.
Two Mounties started firing at N.S. mass shooter as he lifted RCMP pistol: documents
Two officers who fired rounds into the torso of a mass shooter at a Nova Scotia gas station say they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer's general duty pistol.
Federal budget to include $10B housing plan, $8B for defence
As Canadians face a cost of living crunch, tackling housing affordability is going to be a main feature of Thursday's federal budget, seeing the Liberals earmark $10 billion towards this aim. The 2022 federal budget will also include a defence spending increase over multiple years, but the expected $8 billion wouldn't bring military spending up to the level many are calling for.
Five ways to reduce and evaluate COVID-19 risk in potential sixth wave
As most provinces and territories lift COVID-19 public health measures, Canadians are left to assess their own risk level amid signs of a sixth wave.
Maldives shelters sanctioned Russian billionaires' yachts
A day after coal and fertilizer billionaire Andrey Melnichenko was placed on the European Union's sanctions list on March 9, his superyacht Motor Yacht A stopped broadcasting its location while in Maldives' waters, maritime data shows.
Who are Putin's daughters? Latest round of sanctions raises questions
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin being famously tight lipped about his family, his adult daughters have been named as part of the latest round of U.S. sanctions. CTVNews.ca looks at the Putin family history.
Edmonton
-
'Crisis in the justice system': Alberta prosecutors issue ultimatum to premier amid strike talk
The association that represents crown prosecutors in Alberta is demanding changes to the justice system, or hundreds of lawyers may walk off the job "in the very near future."
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon. Watch Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw on CTVNewsEdmonton at 3:30 p.m.
-
Brian Jean back in legislature after 4 years, 'thrilled to do the people's business'
Brian Jean was sworn in as Alberta legislature's newest member Thursday morning. Jean was elected in the riding of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, receiving roughly 60 per cent of the vote, in March.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver businesses gearing up for return of cruise ship season
Following a two-year hiatus, cruise season is about to get underway in Vancouver with the first ship scheduled to arrive Sunday.
-
Why a bad review isn't a bad thing: B.C. business school reads into the comments section
A bad online review isn't actually all that bad for business, according to new research from a B.C. university.
-
B.C. assault victim tried to signal to drivers using sign for domestic violence while held against her will: police
New Westminster, B.C., police are investigating an assault that included a woman being allegedly held against her will in a moving vehicle late last month.
Atlantic
-
Two Mounties started firing at N.S. mass shooter as he lifted RCMP pistol: documents
Two officers who fired rounds into the torso of a mass shooter at a Nova Scotia gas station say they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer's general duty pistol.
-
Atlantic Canada's pharmacists want more responsibilities to ease burden on hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the value of pharmacies in the health-care system, but they can do even more to help ease the burden on Atlantic Canada's hospitals, say pharmacists across the region.
-
COVID-19 confirmed in deer in New Brunswick; first case in an animal in Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in an animal in Atlantic Canada. The federal agency says the virus was detected in a free-ranging white-tailed deer in the Saint John region of New Brunswick.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich closing Gordon Head rec centre pools after large crack appears
The pools at Gordon Head Recreation Centre in Saanich, B.C., will be closed for most of the summer to allow the district to make repairs to the facility.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police searching for stolen E.J. Hughes artwork
Victoria police are asking for the public's help after a work by a celebrated Vancouver Island artist was stolen from a local gallery.
-
NEW
NEW | Firefighters rescue unconscious victim from Colwood blaze
One person was rushed to hospital Thursday after they were pulled from the second floor of a burning home in Colwood, B.C.
Toronto
-
Opposition parties say Doug Ford made 'huge mistake' scrapping mask mandates
Members of the opposition are urging the Ford government to re-impose mask mandates in some public spaces amid growing calls from experts to reinstate the public health measure during the sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
New 'ultra-affordable' airline launches out of Toronto Pearson next week
Lynx Airline, a new Canadian 'ultra-affordable' flight service offering one-way domestic trips as low as $39, will launch service out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday.
-
Off-duty cops confronted Brampton teen over 'counterfeit' Apple watch hours before he died, documents allege
A Brampton teenager was pursued and tackled to the ground by two off-duty Toronto police officers over the alleged sale of a counterfeit watch hours prior to his death last spring, disciplinary documents obtained by CTV News Toronto allege.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19: Here's a reminder of what to do if you think you have the virus
As Quebec settles into this sixth COVID-19 wave, fuelled by the Omicron subvariant BA.2, here's a reminder of what to do if you test positive or start to exhibit symptoms of the virus.
-
'It's going to be really serious': Urgent calls reveal desperation as CHSLD Herron drama unfolded
Newly released recordings of phone calls to a Quebec government health line from March 2020 reveal how desperate the owners of a long-term care home were as COVID-19 struck their establishment during the pandemic's first wave.
-
Quebec dating site sees surge in men seeking Ukrainian women fleeing war
Quebec-based sites are being flooded with men seeking to match up with women from Ukraine, raising eyebrows among some experts.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges employers to encourage mask-wearing
Ottawa's top doctor says she is discussing new COVID-19 restrictions with the Ontario government and is asking employers to encourage mask use in the workplace as COVID-19 continues to surge.
-
Multiple proposals for LeBreton Flats major attraction, NCC says
The National Capital Commission has received multiple proposals for a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, but isn’t yet saying whether an NHL arena for the Ottawa Senators is among them.
-
Uptick in Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations as wastewater signal reaches new high
Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater viral signal has hit another new high amid warnings from public health officials that spread of the virus is increasing.
Kitchener
-
Two taken to hospital after early morning fire in downtown Kitchener
Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a duplex in downtown Kitchener.
-
Police investigating grenade discovery in Waterloo
Police say a grenade was found in a mail package in Waterloo.
-
Residents rally to save Super Test station in St. George
The Super Test station was a landmark in St. George for decades, but now sits vacant. Several residents and local businesses are hoping a restoration will save this piece of their past.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to extend lease for temporary downtown shelter until April 2023
The Saskatoon Tribal Council is looking to extend the lease for its downtown shelter.
-
City of Saskatoon changes course on $275,000 landfill art plan
City administrators are dialling back a planned public art project at the city's landfill.
-
Saskatoon school divisions warn of bumpy road ahead due to financial shortfall
In a letter to parents and caregivers, Saskatoon's school divisions are warning of a challenging road ahead.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police say sextortion complaints persist in community, issue warning
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Thursday it keeps receiving complaints from the public related to sextortion.
-
North Bay street reopened, detained man not a suspect, police say
There were some tense moments Thursday morning for people in a North Bay neighbourhood when police converged on a home in the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East.
-
Residents in northern Ontario community furious to learn they could lose ambulance service
Residents of the community of Foleyet, west of Timmins, are angry they might lose ambulance service.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 transmission on the rise in Manitoba, BA.2 most prominent strain: Roussin
Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, noted the BA.2 COVID strain is the main strain circulating in Manitoba according to wastewater data, noting it makes up 60 per cent of transmission in Manitoba.
-
Seven COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Manitoba long-term care facilities last week
New data from the province show multiple COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities last week.
-
'I couldn’t believe it': Manitoba ski hill owner discovers crew sent to dig holes on his property
The owner of Stony Mountain Ski Area discovered some unwelcome guests on his ski hill. On Tuesday morning, Gary Dewar, owner of the ski hill outside of Winnipeg, was getting ready to leave home when he heard some loud noises.
Regina
-
$38M sale of GTH land to Cargill approved by Sask. government
The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) Authority has been approved to sell 247 acres of land to Cargill Limited for more than $38 million.
-
Federal budget to include $10B housing plan, $8B for defence
As Canadians face a cost of living crunch, tackling housing affordability is going to be a main feature of Thursday's federal budget, seeing the Liberals earmark $10 billion towards this aim. The 2022 federal budget will also include a defence spending increase over multiple years, but the expected $8 billion wouldn't bring military spending up to the level many are calling for.
-
Sask. to make a decision on fourth COVID-19 vaccine in 'a week or so'
It could be another week until Saskatchewan decides whether to offer fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.