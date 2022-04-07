1 killed, 1 injured in single vehicle rollover

A man is dead following a single vehicle rollover crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called about 10 p.m. after a vehicle reportedly hit a light pole and flipped on Tuscany Boulevard N.W.

Police said a half-ton pickup was heading east when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and went into the centre median.

"The truck spun, struck a boulder, tipped over, crossed the opposing lanes and further rolled, coming to rest after striking a light standard," read a release.

The driver, a man believed to be in his 20s was declared deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was extracted by firefighters and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said speed and alcohol are being looked at as factors in the crash.