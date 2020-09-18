Advertisement
1 killed in head-on crash west of Cochrane, Hwy. 1A traffic being diverted
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 7:32PM MDT
A driver was killed in a head-on crash west of Cochrane on Friday. (File photo)
CALGARY -- Motorists are advised to avoid Highway 1A about 26 kilometres west of Cochrane following a fatal, head-on collision between a car and a cube van.
RCMP are currently on scene and traffic is expected to be diverted until about 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. and police say the male driver of the car was ejected. HE was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the cube van was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information was available.