CALGARY -- Motorists are advised to avoid Highway 1A about 26 kilometres west of Cochrane following a fatal, head-on collision between a car and a cube van.

RCMP are currently on scene and traffic is expected to be diverted until about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. and police say the male driver of the car was ejected. HE was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the cube van was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was available.