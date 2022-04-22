1 lane open on eastbound Stoney Trail in city's northwest after multi-vehicle crash

One lane is now open on eastbound Stoney Trail after a multi-vehicle crash near Symons Valley Road N.W. closed the roadway at around 11 a.m. Friday.

"Expect major delays in the area, please use an alternate route if possible," warned a tweet from the City of Calgary's @YYCTransport account.

The account is reporting many other crashes throughout the city.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for The City of Calgary says while snow was forecasted for Friday, they were hoping it would not accumulate on the roads.

"Crews have pivoted to snow and ice control operations and are currently plowing snow from the major routes," Tara Norton-Merrin said.

She advised that motorists pay attention to trouble spots like bridge decks, ramps and hills.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Calgary shortly after 11 a.m., warning that 10 to 15 centimetres of snow was expected to fall before the snow tapers off in the afternoon.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," said the weather warning. "Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."

The snowfall warning was cancelled roughly an hour later.

UPDATE: Multi-vehicle incident on EB Stoney Tr and Symons Valley Rd NW, the road is closed eastbound. Expect major delays in the area, please use an alternate route if possible. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/AZ2PQ2gV3t — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) April 22, 2022

The City of Calgary has cancelled all street sweeping that was scheduled for Friday, saying it will be rescheduled in June.

The city says it expects that street sweeping will resume tomorrow.