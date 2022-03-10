1 last day below freezing in Calgary, then well above
Later this morning (from the 6 a.m. clock hour read-out here), we're in for a cold front as part of a system rolling through central Saskatchewan. Calgary's wind gusts by 10 a.m. could hit 50-60 km/h from the north, but we're still peaking at a high temperature well above yesterday's closeout. The cold front still offers a small chance at flurries.
Tomorrow, late in the afternoon, gusts return – this time, however, they're from the west at 30-40 km/h, and with that, we'll see a return above seasonal, if briefly. Saturday and beyond, the heftier rises begin.
Sunday's forecast still shows a second system coming out of the north; it may produce some snowfall warnings in northern Alberta. It's a ways off, and yesterday it displayed some potential snowfall striking from the foothills and offering an early skiff before a positive high on the day. The most recent updates show that snow sticking closer to the rivers and the lakes that it's used to – that is to say, it goes west, and stays west.
Plenty of time exists for that to change.
Model confidence grows in the direction of this warm streak continuing; today very well could be the last day with a high below zero stretching out beyond St. Patrick's Day.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Today
- Partly cloudy, early aft. cold front; chance of flurries, windy!
- Daytime high: -4 C
- Evening: flurries, low -13 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 4 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -2 C
Saturday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -4 C
Sunday
- Mainly sunny, chance of am flurries
- Daytime high: 6 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -6 C
Monday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 9 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 0 C
Brian sent a neat photo taken in Rocky Ridge of snow getting blasted from the Rockies, thanks to a good burst of wind.
Keep those pics coming! You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.
