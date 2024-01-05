1 man charged in attempted vehicle theft in Lethbridge County

A 38-year-old man faces charges in relation to an attempted vehicle theft in Lethbridge County on Tuesday.

That day, Coaldale RCMP received a report of someone trying to steal a vehicle at a business on Range Road 210 in Lethbridge County.

When police arrived, they discovered the suspect had departed on foot.

With the help of a police dog, officers tracked the suspect into the Broxburn industrial park and arrested him.

Daniel Fraser, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order; theft of a motor vehicle; and possession of break-in tools.

Fraser was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation.

Following a bail hearing, Fraser was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Lethbridge.