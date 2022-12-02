1 man dead, 1 in custody after fatal head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail, alcohol a suspected factor

A portion of southbound Deerfoot Trail remains closed between the 32nd Avenue and 16th Avenue N.E. exits as the Calgary Police Service investigates a fatal early morning crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 3:15 a.m. and found one of the drivers, a man in his 20s, dead on scene.

The other driver involved, also a man in his 20s, was taken into police custody and did not require treatment in hospital.

According to police, a pickup truck was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail when it collided with an oncoming car.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the fatal crash.

Police have not released an estimated time for the reopening of the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail. The northbound lanes reopened to traffic shortly before 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.