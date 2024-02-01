CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after rear-ending truck on Highway 2

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)
    A two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 south of Calgary sent a 44-year-old man to hospital early Thursday morning.

    At around 6:25 a.m., Okotoks RCMP responded to reports of a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 2, about two kilometres south of Dunbow Road.

    Arriving police discovered a small sedan that rear ended a semi parked on the shoulder of the road.

    A 44-year-old Okotoks resident, the only person in the sedan, was transported to hospital via STARS air ambulance in life-threatening condition.

    Two lanes of traffic that were disrupted are now open as the scene has been cleared.

    The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

