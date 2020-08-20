CALGARY -- Calgary EMS says one person was found a "significant distance" away from a vehicle after being ejected in a crash near the off-ramp from northbound Stoney Trail onto McKnight Blvd. N.E. on Thursday afternoon.

The patient suffered critical injuries and was rushed to hospital by paramedics. A second person was also treated by EMS.

No ages or genders were available.

Police say they are looking at whether speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.