1 person ejected in crash on Stoney Trail near McKnight Blvd. N.E.
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 4:29PM MDT
One person was ejected from a vehicle in a crash on Stoney Trail near McKnight Blvd. N.E.
CALGARY -- Calgary EMS says one person was found a "significant distance" away from a vehicle after being ejected in a crash near the off-ramp from northbound Stoney Trail onto McKnight Blvd. N.E. on Thursday afternoon.
The patient suffered critical injuries and was rushed to hospital by paramedics. A second person was also treated by EMS.
No ages or genders were available.
Police say they are looking at whether speed was a factor in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.