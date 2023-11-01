1 person hospitalized after pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown Calgary

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person hospitalized.

The incident took place around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of 6 Avenue and 8 Street S.W.

The victim was transported to hospital. An EMS spokesperson said the person suffered minor injuries, and was in stable, non-life threatening condition.

UPDATE: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on 6 Ave and 8 St SW, the two left lanes are closed WB. NB and SB is closed. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/xKRI2VV04R — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) November 1, 2023

The driver remained at the scene.

Two westbound left lanes on 6 Avenue are closed. Northbound and southbound are also closed.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.