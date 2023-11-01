1 person hospitalized after pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown Calgary
A pedestrian was struck at 6 Avenue and 8 Street S.W. around 3:15 p.m. in downtown Calgary Wednesday. (Photo: X@yyctransportation)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person hospitalized.
The incident took place around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of 6 Avenue and 8 Street S.W.
The victim was transported to hospital. An EMS spokesperson said the person suffered minor injuries, and was in stable, non-life threatening condition.
The driver remained at the scene.
Two westbound left lanes on 6 Avenue are closed. Northbound and southbound are also closed.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.