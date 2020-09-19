CALGARY -- One person is in hospital following a single vehicle collision Saturday morning in northeast Calgary.

Around 7:40 a.m., a staff sergeant having breakfast at the McKnight Boulevard/4th Street Denny's witnessed the incident. A single male driving an SUV northbound hit the median, knocked out two road signs in the 4500 block of Edmonton Trail N.E. He drove through the McKnight/4th Street intersection, ending up in the Towne Square strip mall parking lot, a block north of the intersection.

The police officer called for Calgary Fire Department and EMS assistance, who arrived and transported the injured driver to hospital.

There's no word on the condition of the driver. Police cleared the scene around 8:44 a.m.

With files from Keith MacDonald

This is a developing story....