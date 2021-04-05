Advertisement
1 person killed in reported avalanche near Lake Louise
Published Monday, April 5, 2021 12:21PM MDT Last Updated Monday, April 5, 2021 1:02PM MDT
File photo of Alberta's Lake Louise and the Chateau Lake Louise. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
CALGARY -- One person was killed on Monday after an avalanche was reported near Lake Louise.
Emergency Medical Services confirmed paramedics were called to a rescue staging area at the Chateau Lake Louise about 9 a.m. where they were met by Parks Canada officials.
There they discovered one person who was pronounced dead on the scene, as well as another person suffering minor injuries.
No other information was available.