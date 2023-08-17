1 person stabbed in altercation near northwest convenience store

Police say one person was stabbed near the One Stop Convenience Store in the 6300 block of Bowness Road around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say one person was stabbed near the One Stop Convenience Store in the 6300 block of Bowness Road around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina