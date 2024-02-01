10 Calgary eateries make list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2024, and Calgary has 10 spots that made the cut.

The list, released on Thursday, draws upon information from more than 1.1 million verified OpenTable restaurant reviews and dining metrics from Dec. 1, 2022 to Nov. 30, 2023. Restaurants are then ranked by the percentage of reviews with the tag "romantic."

The 10 Calgary restaurants featured on the list include:

In total, 17 Alberta restaurants make the list, including Heartland Cafe in Okotoks.