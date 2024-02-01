CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 Calgary eateries make list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada

    Flores & Pine, located at 254028 Bearspaw Road. (floresandpine.com) Flores & Pine, located at 254028 Bearspaw Road. (floresandpine.com)
    Share

    With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2024, and Calgary has 10 spots that made the cut.

    The list, released on Thursday, draws upon information from more than 1.1 million verified OpenTable restaurant reviews and dining metrics from Dec. 1, 2022 to Nov. 30, 2023. Restaurants are then ranked by the percentage of reviews with the tag "romantic." 

    The 10 Calgary restaurants featured on the list include:

    In total, 17 Alberta restaurants make the list, including Heartland Cafe in Okotoks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News