10 Calgary friends split a $1M lottery win: 'We were all pretty shocked'

CALGARY -

Ten men from Calgary are splitting a $1 million jackpot thanks to their purchase of a winning Lotto Max ticket.

Danny Tran said he woke up to an email from PlayAlberta.com congratulating him on winning a prize.

"At first I thought I had won $1,000," Tran said. "But when I woke up a little more I realized it was $1 million."

Tran said he couldn't wait to call his friends and tell them they had won.

"I wanted to tell everyone when we could all be together on a video call," he said. "The call got really quiet… and then really loud."

"We were all pretty shocked at first,” Tran continued. "It’s a lot to take in."

Tran said his share of the prize – $100,000 – will go toward his new business he started earlier this year.

He and his friends purchased their winning Lotto Max ticket as a subscription through PlayAlberta.com.

They won their prize on one of the 56 Max Millions draws on June 11 with the numbers 2, 3, 10, 14, 27, 40 and 48.