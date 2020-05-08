CALGARY -- Alberta Health says 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre in Balzac.

Officials first reported the outbreak at the facility last week after five cases of the illness were discovered in workers.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said at the time that it was not yet clear if all the reported cases came from one exposure to COVID-19.

She added a full investigation, including determining any close contacts of the infected workers, is underway.

COVID-19 contact tracing app update

The province says ABTraceTogether, the mobile app meant to accurately track possible exposures of Albertans to COVID-19, has been downloaded approximately 146,200 times.

That's just over 25,000 more downloads since the province's last update on Tuesday.

The application, which was repurposed from an app launched in Singapore in March at a cost of $625,000, has already met with a number of criticisms including technical issues and privacy concerns.

(With files from CTV Edmonton)