CALGARY -- 10 people were injured in a bus crash early Tuesday evening near Banff.

The RCMP say they received a call at 7:15 p.m. about a single vehicle crash along the Trans Canada Highway in the Banff RCMP area.

EMS confirmed they have 10 patients who are being assessed, and that everyone is in non life threatening condition.

The incident occurred on Highway 1 by Compound Road, which leads into the town of Banff, close to the Mt. Norquay overpass.

