CALGARY -- Ten international flights arrived in Calgary over the last two weeks carrying passengers who are confirmed to have COVID-19, government data shows.

The information, posted on the Government of Canada’s website, has recorded all the flights with passengers who have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The flights destined for Calgary originated from Dallas, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Denver, Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

Passengers who recently returned to Canada, must quarantine for 14 days from arrival in Canada, and are advised to contact local health authority if any symptoms develop.

According to the government, a row is considered 'affected' if it is three rows behind or in front of where a seated person is confirmed to have COVID-19 during a period when they may have been infectious.

The international flights include:

American Airlines AA646 Dallas (DFW) to Calgary, on Feb. 1, Rows 15-21

American Airlines AA646 Dallas (DFW) to Calgary, on Feb. 4, Rows unknown

American Airlines AA646 Dallas (DFW) to Calgary, on Feb. 5, Rows 16 -22

American Airlines AA220 Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, on Feb. 9, Rows 21-27

Delta DL3936 Minneapolis (MSP) to Calgary on Feb. 1, Rows 12- 18

United UA483 Denver (DEN) to Calgary on Feb.3, Rows 21-27

United Airlines UA591 Denver (DEN) to Calgary, on Feb. 2, Rows 1-5

WestJet WS2311 Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, on Feb. 6, Rows 15 -21

WestJet WS2289 Los Cabos (SJD) to Calgary on Feb.6, Rows 18 -24

WestJet WS2209 Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary, on Feb 8, Rows 8-14

New mandatory hotel quarantine measures for travellers come into effect on Feb. 22.

Under these new measures, travellers returning to Canada will be required to take a COVID-19 test at the airport at their own expense, then they will be required to spend the first three days of their quarantine at a supervised hotel while waiting for their results.

The government says air travellers are required to pay the bill for their stay, expected to cost upwards of $2,000.

Travellers will be required to book their government-authorized hotel stay in advance starting on Feb.18.