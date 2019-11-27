CALGARY -- With donations dropping in recent years, officials are implementing a parking fee at the Ann and Sandy Cross Conservation Area south of Calgary.

Located about a kilometre south of the city limit, nearly 2,000 hectares of land were donated by the Cross family in 1987, which now draws thousands of people to the area every year.

Until now it’s relied on corporate and public donations for upkeep of the infrastructure.

Cross Conservation Area CEO Greg Shyba said donations have dropped in the last five years.

"We all know that the oil patch is on the ropes in Alberta, they were one of our biggest supporters and funders and continue to be, we have great support from a few oil companies, people in that sector," he said.

But while more people come to the Conservation Area every year, they’re not making enough in donations to sustain it.

In 2011 3,036 hikers were recorded with a donation revenue of $5,340.30. That adds up to $1.76 per hiker.

This year, the total number of hikers is up to 11,736, with donation revenues of $8,218.95, or just $0.70 per hiker.

Shyba said he had to make a change and has implemented a $10 daily parking fee.

"We gave people the opportunity to buy an annual (parking) pass and it was $100 if they purchased it before Dec. 15 and as of yesterday, 22 people had paid the $100 for that pass."

Shyba said the public reaction to the parking fee has been accepted by those who visit the area regularly.

After Dec. 15 the annual parking fee will increase to $120.

More information about the Ann and Sandy Cross Conservation Area can be found online.