CALGARY -- Roughly 30 people were evacuated from a northeast townhouse complex Thursday afternoon after a gas line was struck.

Emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Pineset Place N.E. shortly after noon following reports of a gas leak.

CFD members cordoned off an area around a damaged gas line and 10 homes were evacuated.

The exact cause of the damage to the gas line has not been confirmed but CFD officials confirm "a line was hit" without disclosing what hit the line.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon