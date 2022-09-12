10 record highs set in Alberta Sunday as summer nears an end
Though Fall may be quickly approaching there was no shortage of sunny and warm weather in Alberta over the weekend, including some record-breaking temperatures throughout the province on Sunday.
A weather summary posted to Environment and Climate Change Canada's website on Monday lists 10 communities that saw the mercury spike to historic levels.
The hottest new record high temperature was recorded in Drumheller, which saw temperatures climb to 33.4 C on Sunday. The town’s previous record high for Sept. 11 was 31.7 C.
Here is a breakdown of the new highs reported by Environment Canada:
Camrose
- New record: 28.8 C
- Old record: 28.3 C set (in 1958)
- Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Coronation
- New record 32 C
- Old record 30 C (set in 1958)
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Drumheller
- New record of 33.4 C
- Old record of 31.7 C (set in 1958)
- Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Esther
- New record of 33 C
- Old record of 32.1 C (set in 2017)
- Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Lloydminster
- New record of 27.4 C
- Old record of 27.2 C (set in 1968)
- Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Red Deer
- New record of 29.3 C
- Old record of 29.2 C (set in 2017)
- Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Stettler
- New record of 32.3 C
- Old record of 30 C (set in 1944)
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Sundre
- New record of 31 C
- Old record of 29.1 C (set in 2017)
- Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Three Hills
- New record of 32.4 C
- Old record of 30 C (set in 1981)
- Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Wainwright
- New record of 31.3 C
- Old record of 28.7 C (set in 2017)
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Dozens of record highs were also set elsewhere in Canada, including in Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.
WATCH LIVE | Queen hailed in service as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
