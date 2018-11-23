10 people are facing charges after a cocaine distribution network was broken up by ALERT, leading to the seizure of $200,000 worth of drugs and cash as well at 14 firearms.

Officials say that arrests were executed on November 15 and 16 as part of Project Maverick, an operation that targeted three men who were believed to be trafficking cocaine in Medicine Hat and the surrounding communities.

Work on the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' Project Maverick began in December 2017, when police identified the men and uncovered evidence of the drug operation.

Derec Trekofski, Ian Gabriel and Sean Engel have all been charged with conspiracy to traffick cocaine and numerous other offences related to their participation in a criminal organization.

ALERT says that Trekofski, a 27-year-old from Medicine Hat, was alleged to be at the top of the network. He also has a number of other drug trafficking convictions stemming from previous investigations.

During Project Maverick, three homes were searched, including two in Medicine Hat and one in Redcliff. Police seized the following items during their search:

1.1 kilograms of cocaine

10 rifles

two handguns

two shotguns

three prohibited magazines

thousands of rounds of ammunition

8,800 contraband cigarettes

$9,200 in recovered stolen property

$17,000 in property obtained by crime

$53,700 cash proceeds of crime

Along with the three suspects already mentioned, the following suspects have also been charged with a total of 60 charges.

Krystal Chin, a 26-year-old woman from Medicine Hat

Kerry Denis, a 53-year-old man from Leoville, Saskatchewan

Mitchell Wasiliew, a 29-year-old man from Medicine Hat

Trenton Holmstrom, a 29-year-old man from Medicine Hat

Justin Allen, a 32-year-old man from Redcliff

Kristen Allen, a 30-year-old woman from Redcliff

Ethan Tough, a 28-year-old man from Medicine Hat

Police are still working to find Gabriel and Tough and say that warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).