10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around the city:

    The Wedding Fair

    • What: Engaged? Head to The Wedding Fair to meet local wedding professionals and start planning your big day. 
    • When: Sunday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: $32 - $148

    Mean Girls the musical

    • What: Watch the award-winning musical Mean Girls at the Jubilee Auditorium.
    • When: 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.
    • Where: The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Watch Scott Thompson in character as Buddy Cole in King

    • What: Scott Thompson from The Kids in the Hall brings his most famous character, lounge lizard Buddy Cole, to Calgary’s High Performance Rodeo to present his new show, King.
    • When: Friday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.
    • Where: Martha Cohen Theatre, Arts Commons, 215 Eighth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $49-$69.

    Best wines under $25 tasting event

    • What: Market Wines is hosting Thirsty and Thrifty tasting event celebrating the best budget-friendly wines (under $25).
    • When: Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W.
    • Cost: $15

    Dry January alcohol-free booze tasting

    • What: Market Wines is hosting a Dry January tasting event celebrating alcohol-free wines, cocktails and beverages.
    • When: Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
    • Where: Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W.
    • Cost: $15

    Flames vs. Oilers

    • What: It's the battle of Alberta! The Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Saddledome.
    • When: Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Step by Step, Evolution of the Greatest Boy Bands

    • What: Watch Step by Step, Evolution of the Greatest Boy Bands at Stage West.
    • When: Head to State West to learn about music history from the Beatles to The Bee Gees, to the New Kids on the Block and on to NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.
    • Where: Until Feb. 4.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Sylvia

    • What: Watch Sylvia, a co-production with Scorpio Theatre, described as a smart, silly, sophisticated and occasionally salty comedy about relationships, nature and growing older.
    • When: Friday, Jan. 12 – Saturday, Jan 27.
    • Where: Pumphouse Theatre, 2140 Pumphouse Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: $22 - $25

