10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around the city:

The Wedding Fair

Sunday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: $32 - $148

Mean Girls the musical

8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21. Where: The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.

The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Watch Scott Thompson in character as Buddy Cole in King

Friday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. Where: Martha Cohen Theatre, Arts Commons, 215 Eighth Ave. S.E.

Martha Cohen Theatre, Arts Commons, 215 Eighth Ave. S.E. Cost: $49-$69.

Best wines under $25 tasting event

Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. Where: Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W.

Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W. Cost: $15

Dry January alcohol-free booze tasting

Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Where: Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W.

Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W. Cost: $15

Flames vs. Oilers

Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Hitmen vs. Blades

: Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Hitmen vs. Raiders

Sunday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Step by Step, Evolution of the Greatest Boy Bands

Head to State West to learn about music history from the Beatles to The Bee Gees, to the New Kids on the Block and on to NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. Where: Until Feb. 4.

Until Feb. 4. Cost: Prices vary.

