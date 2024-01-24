CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend

    A stock photo of two people camping with their RV. (Pexels@kampus) A stock photo of two people camping with their RV. (Pexels@kampus)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around the city:

    Calgary RV Expo

    • What: Head to the BMO Centre for the 53rd Calgary RV Expo and Sale.
    • When: Thursday, Jan. 25 to Saturday, Jan 28
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: $22 - $25

    Meteor Shower by Steve Martin

    • What: Theatre Calgary presents Meteor Shower by Steve Martin, described as an "absurdist, fast-paced comedy."
    • When: Jan. 23 to Feb. 11.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Wine and watercolour

    • What: Sample some of Market Wine’s favorite sips while AM Creative walks you through some tips for watercolor painting.
    • When: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.
    • Where: Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W.
    • Cost: $45

    Heist at Vertigo Theatre

    • What: Heist is a play about a diamond heist gone wrong, described by the Vertigo Theatre as fast-paced and full of guns, lasers and betrayal.
    • When: Jan. 27 to Feb. 25
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Nine Ave. S.E. 
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    90s Trivia

    • What: Head to Century Downs Racetrack and Casino to take part in 90's music trivia exploring the rise and fall of grunge, the golden age of hip-hop and the birth of boy bands.
    • When: Saturday, Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Where: Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, 260 Century Downs Dr.
    • Cost: Free

    Flames vs. Blackhawks

    • What: The Calgary Flames take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the Saddledome.
    • When: Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Hitmen vs. Wheat Kings

    • What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Saddledome.
    • When: Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Hitmen vs. Wheat Kings

    • What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Regina Pats at the Saddledome.
    • When: Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Step by Step, Evolution of the Greatest Boy Bands

    • What: Watch Step by Step, Evolution of the Greatest Boy Bands at Stage West.
    • When: Head to State West to learn about music history from the Beatles to The Bee Gees, to the New Kids on the Block and on to NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.
    • Where: Until Feb. 4.
    • Cost: Prices vary.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sylvia

    • What: Watch Sylvia, a co-production with Scorpio Theatre, described as a smart, silly, sophisticated and occasionally salty comedy about relationships, nature and growing older.
    • When: Friday, Jan. 12 – Saturday, Jan 27.
    • Where: Pumphouse Theatre, 2140 Pumphouse Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: $22 - $25

