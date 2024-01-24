10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around the city:

Calgary RV Expo

What: Head to the BMO Centre for the 53 rd Calgary RV Expo and Sale.

Meteor Shower by Steve Martin

What: Theatre Calgary presents Meteor Shower by Steve Martin, described as an "absurdist, fast-paced comedy."

Wine and watercolour

What: Sample some of Market Wine’s favorite sips while AM Creative walks you through some tips for watercolor painting.

Heist at Vertigo Theatre

What: Heist is a play about a diamond heist gone wrong, described by the Vertigo Theatre as fast-paced and full of guns, lasers and betrayal.

90s Trivia

What: Head to Century Downs Racetrack and Casino to take part in 90's music trivia exploring the rise and fall of grunge, the golden age of hip-hop and the birth of boy bands.

Flames vs. Blackhawks

What: The Calgary Flames take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the Saddledome.

Hitmen vs. Wheat Kings

What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Saddledome.

Hitmen vs. Wheat Kings

What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Regina Pats at the Saddledome.

Step by Step, Evolution of the Greatest Boy Bands

What: Watch Step by Step, Evolution of the Greatest Boy Bands at Stage West.

