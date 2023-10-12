10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Oct. 13-15)
If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.
Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:
Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival
- What: The Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival features savory bites, sweet treats, wine, beer, spirits and other adult beverages from hundreds of exhibitors.
- When: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Oct. 14.
- Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
- Cost: $27-$38 for admission.
Calgary Tattoo and Arts Festival
- What: More than 650 tattoo artists will be showcased at the Calgary Tattoo and Arts Festival all weekend long.
- When: Oct. 13-15
- Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
- Cost: $32 - $104
Tyler Hubbard concert at Mac Hall
- What: Singer and songwriter Tyler Hubbard, one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line, performs at MacEwan Hall.
- When: 8 p.m. on Oct. 13
- Where: MacEwan Hall, 2500 University Dr. N.W.
- Cost: $45
Harvest Pumpkin Fest at Butterfield Acres
- What: Stroll through the farmyard at Butterfield Acres to visit animals and pick the perfect pumpkin. There will be fall photo opportunities, pony rides and a corn maze.
- When: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October.
- Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd.
- Cost: $15.99 for kids and $18.99 for adults. Pre-order tickets online.
Field of Screams at Cobbs Adventure Park
- What: Field of Screams, which officials say is suitable for all ages, features six haunted houses as well as rides, activities, food and drinks.
- When: From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, 19 (adults only), 20, 21, 27 and 28.
- Where: Cobbs Adventure Park, 1500 84 St. N.E.
- Cost: $26 for online tickets, $30 at the door.
Pumpkin Palooza at Cobbs Adventure Park
- What: Walk through a pumpkin patch and take photos with your family at Pumpkin Palooza.
- When: Saturdays, Sundays in October from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Cobbs Adventure Park, 1500 84 St. N.E.
- Cost: Children two and under are free, $21.95 online and $25 at the door.
Pumpkins After Dark
- What: Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary with a brand new show. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.
- When: Friday, Sept. 22 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
- Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
- Cost: $18+. Free for children three and under.
Spectacular Haunted Mini Golf
- What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 21 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
- Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
- Cost: $8+
Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard
- What: Fall displays and decorations make the perfect backdrop for family photos, and pumpkins are on display for purchase.
- When: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.
- Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224
- Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.
Harvest Lights at the Calgary Farmyard
- What: Visitors can experience the charm of the Calgary Farmyard under the evening sky with a colourful display of thousands of lights.
- When: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.
- Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224
- Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.