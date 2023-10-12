Calgary

    • 10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Oct. 13-15)

    If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

    Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

    Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival

    • What: The Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival features savory bites, sweet treats, wine, beer, spirits and other adult beverages from hundreds of exhibitors.
    • When: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Oct. 14.
    • Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: $27-$38 for admission.

    Calgary Tattoo and Arts Festival

    • What: More than 650 tattoo artists will be showcased at the Calgary Tattoo and Arts Festival all weekend long.
    • When: Oct. 13-15
    • Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: $32 - $104

    Tyler Hubbard concert at Mac Hall

    • What: Singer and songwriter Tyler Hubbard, one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line, performs at MacEwan Hall.
    • When: 8 p.m. on Oct. 13
    • Where: MacEwan Hall, 2500 University Dr. N.W.
    • Cost: $45

    Harvest Pumpkin Fest at Butterfield Acres

    • What: Stroll through the farmyard at Butterfield Acres to visit animals and pick the perfect pumpkin. There will be fall photo opportunities, pony rides and a corn maze.
    • When: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October.
    • Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd.
    • Cost: $15.99 for kids and $18.99 for adults. Pre-order tickets online.

    Field of Screams at Cobbs Adventure Park

    • What: Field of Screams, which officials say is suitable for all ages, features six haunted houses as well as rides, activities, food and drinks.
    • When: From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, 19 (adults only), 20, 21, 27 and 28.
    • Where: Cobbs Adventure Park, 1500 84 St. N.E.
    • Cost: $26 for online tickets, $30 at the door.

    Pumpkin Palooza at Cobbs Adventure Park

    • What: Walk through a pumpkin patch and take photos with your family at Pumpkin Palooza.
    • When: Saturdays, Sundays in October from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Cobbs Adventure Park, 1500 84 St. N.E.
    • Cost: Children two and under are free, $21.95 online and $25 at the door.

    Pumpkins After Dark

    • WhatPumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary with a brand new show. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.
    • When: Friday, Sept. 22 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
    • Where:  WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: $18+. Free for children three and under.

    Spectacular Haunted Mini Golf

    • What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor. 
    • When: Thursday, Sept. 21 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
    • Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: $8+

    Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

    • What: Fall displays and decorations make the perfect backdrop for family photos, and pumpkins are on display for purchase.
    • When: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.
    • Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224
    • Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.​

    Harvest Lights at the Calgary Farmyard

    • What: Visitors can experience the charm of the Calgary Farmyard under the evening sky with a colourful display of thousands of lights.
    • When: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.
    • Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224
    • Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.