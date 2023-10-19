10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Oct. 20-22)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

Fall Harvest Market in Bearspaw

What: The Fall Harvest Market has been held at the Bearspaw Lifestyle Centre for more than 40 years. It features more than 100 vendors.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22. Where: The Bearspaw Lifestyle Centre, 253220 Bearspaw Rd.

The Bearspaw Lifestyle Centre, 253220 Bearspaw Rd. Cost: $2 for online tickets and $3 at the door.

Watch Fefe Dobson perform

What: Canadian singer Fefe Dobson performs at Dickens pub.

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. Where: Dickens, 1000 Ninth Ave. S.W.

Dickens, 1000 Ninth Ave. S.W. Cost: $22.50 + $8 in fees.

ScreamFest 2023

What: Billed by organizers as Calgary's scariest Halloween event, ScreamFest features six haunted houses, mini-golf, monster truck rides and a 'midway of mayhem.' Event is recommended for older teens and adults.

Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 p.m. until midnight. Where: GMC Stadium, 2200 Stampede Tr. S.E.

GMC Stadium, 2200 Stampede Tr. S.E. Cost: $30+

Field of Screams at Cobbs Adventure Park

What: Field of Screams, which officials say is suitable for all ages, features six haunted houses as well as rides, activities, food and drinks.

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28. Where : Cobbs Adventure Park, 1500 84 St. N.E.

: Cobbs Adventure Park, 1500 84 St. N.E. Cost: $26 for online tickets, $30 at the door.

Pumpkin Palooza at Cobbs Adventure Park

What : Walk through a pumpkin patch and take photos with your family at Pumpkin Palooza.

: Walk through a pumpkin patch and take photos with your family at Pumpkin Palooza. When : Saturdays, Sundays in October from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Saturdays, Sundays in October from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where : Cobbs Adventure Park, 1500 84 St. N.E.

: Cobbs Adventure Park, 1500 84 St. N.E. Cost: Children two and under are free, $21.95 online and $25 at the door.

Harvest Pumpkin Fest at Butterfield Acres

What: Stroll through the farmyard at Butterfield Acres to visit animals and pick the perfect pumpkin. There will be fall photo opportunities, pony rides and a corn maze.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October. Where : Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd.

: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. Cost: $15.99 for kids and $18.99 for adults. Pre-order tickets online.

Pumpkins After Dark

What : Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary with a brand new show. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.

: Friday, Sept. 22 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Where : WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W. Cost: $18+. Free for children three and under.

Spectacular Haunted Mini-Golf

What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor.

Thursday, Sept. 21 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W. Cost: $8+

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Fall displays and decorations make the perfect backdrop for family photos, and pumpkins are on display for purchase.

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023. Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224

Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224 Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.​

Harvest Lights at the Calgary Farmyard