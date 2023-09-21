10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Sept. 22-24)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF)

What : The Calgary International Film Festival celebrates its 24th anniversary this year. The 11-day festival showcases 200 multi-genre features and short films from Canada and around the world.

When : Thursday, Sept. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 1

Where : Eau Claire Cineplex and the Globe Cinema

Cost: Prices vary

Outdoor screening of Grease

What : CIFF takes over the parking lot at Eau Claire Market for the 'Lot 58 party,' featuring an outdoor screening of the 1978 classic Grease. The event includes food trucks, beer gardens and live music performances.

When : Event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, with the screening of Grease at 8 p.m.

Where : Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade S.W.

Cost: Free and open to all ages

Pumpkins After Dark

What : Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary with a brand new show. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.

When : Friday, Sept. 22 until Tuesday, Oct. 31

Where : WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W.

Cost: $18+. Free for children three and under

Spectacular Haunted Mini golf

What : WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor.

When : Thursday, Sept. 21 until Tuesday, Oct. 31

Where : WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W.

Cost: $8+

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What : Fall displays and decorations make the perfect backdrop for family photos, and pumpkins are on display for purchase.

When : 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29

Where : Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224

Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.​

Harvest Lights at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Visitors can experience the charm of the Calgary Farmyard under the evening sky with a colourful display of thousands of lights.

When : 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29

Where : Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224

Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.

Kooza

What: Kooza, a Cirque Du Soleil performance, combines acrobatics and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power.

When: Until Oct. 8

Where: Under the Big Top at Stampede Park in Lot #6

Cost: $55+

Calgary Stampeders

What : The Calgary Stampeders take on the Montreal Alouettes this weekend.

When : 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

Where : McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail N.W.

Cost: $20+

WildScapes at the Calgary Zoo

What: This weekend is your last chance to check out the WildScapes display at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, including 10 larger-than-life topiary-like sculptures.

When: Until Sunday, Sept. 24

Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive NE

Cost: $24.95+

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations