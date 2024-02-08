10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

CALGARY
    Chinook Blast 2024 runs from Feb. 2 to 19.
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Chinook Blast

    • What: Chinook Blast is a celebration of community, culture and civic pride featuring art, music, theatre, sport and recreation.
    • When: Feb. 2 to 19.
    • Where: Various venues throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: Prices vary depending on the event, but some are free.

    Calgary Boat and Outdoor Show

    • What: The Calgary Boat and Outdoor Show is a chance for people to check out boats and merchandise for outdoor adventures.
    • When: From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $12 for juniors (ages 13-17) and $45 for a family pass (two adults and two juniors).

    YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

    • What: Dozens of vendors will be selling specialty hot chocolates for charity during Calgary's annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. A portion of the sales go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.
    • When: Feb. 1-29
    • Where: Various locations throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Wine and chocolate

    • What: Market Wines is hosting a wine and chocolate tasting event.
    • When: From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.
    • Where: Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W.
    • Cost: $25

    Lunar New Year Celebration

    • What: Head to Fort Calgary to celebrate the Lunar New Year complete with crafts, skating and complimentary hot chocolate.
    • When: Saturday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
    • Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Nine Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $10 forgeneral admission, $5 for youth (five-17), $7 for seniors, free for children (zero to four) and Indigenous peoples.

    Chinese New Year Festival 2024

    • What: The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre hosts its 2024 Chinese New Year Festival, including a market, dragon and lion dances, art exhibitions and more.
    • When: Feb. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Where: The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, 197 First Street S.W.
    • Cost: Free

    Meteor Shower by Steve Martin

    • What: Theatre Calgary presents Meteor Shower by Steve Martin, described as an "absurdist, fast-paced comedy."
    • When: Until Feb. 11.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Heist at Vertigo Theatre

    • What: Heist is a play about a diamond heist gone wrong, described by the Vertigo Theatre as fast-paced and full of guns, lasers and betrayal.
    • When: Until Feb. 25
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Nine Ave. S.E. 
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Hitmen vs. Tigers

    Hitmen vs. Warriors

