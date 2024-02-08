10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Chinook Blast

Chinook Blast is a celebration of community, culture and civic pride featuring art, music, theatre, sport and recreation. When: Feb. 2 to 19.

Various venues throughout Calgary. Cost: Prices vary depending on the event, but some are free.

Calgary Boat and Outdoor Show

The Calgary Boat and Outdoor Show is a chance for people to check out boats and merchandise for outdoor adventures. When: From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $12 for juniors (ages 13-17) and $45 for a family pass (two adults and two juniors).

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

Dozens of vendors will be selling specialty hot chocolates for charity during Calgary's annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. A portion of the sales go to Calgary Meals on Wheels. When: Feb. 1-29

Various locations throughout Calgary. Cost: Prices vary

Wine and chocolate

Market Wines is hosting a wine and chocolate tasting event. When: From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W. Cost: $25

Lunar New Year Celebration

Head to Fort Calgary to celebrate the Lunar New Year complete with crafts, skating and complimentary hot chocolate. When: Saturday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Calgary, 750 Nine Ave. S.E. Cost: $10 forgeneral admission, $5 for youth (five-17), $7 for seniors, free for children (zero to four) and Indigenous peoples.

Chinese New Year Festival 2024

The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre hosts its 2024 Chinese New Year Festival, including a market, dragon and lion dances, art exhibitions and more. When: Feb. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, 197 First Street S.W. Cost: Free

Meteor Shower by Steve Martin

Theatre Calgary presents Meteor Shower by Steve Martin, described as an "absurdist, fast-paced comedy." When: Until Feb. 11.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Heist at Vertigo Theatre

Heist is a play about a diamond heist gone wrong, described by the Vertigo Theatre as fast-paced and full of guns, lasers and betrayal. When: Until Feb. 25

Vertigo Theatre, 115 Nine Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Hitmen vs. Tigers

The Calgary Hitmen take on the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Saddledome. When: Friday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Hitmen vs. Warriors