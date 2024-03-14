10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

The Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show

What: More than 200 exhibitors will showcase the newest camping gear, outdoor clothing and ultimate adventure travel destinations at The Outdoor Adventure and Travel Show.

Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday March 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: Adult tickets are $12 ($13 at the door) and kids 11 and under are free.

St. Patrick's Day at the Irish Cultural Society

What: The Irish Cultural Society of Calgary hosts a family-friendly St. Patrick's Day celebration featuring two floors of musicians, dancing, choirs and fun.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Where: The Irish Cultural Society of Calgary, 6452 35 Ave N.W.

The Irish Cultural Society of Calgary, 6452 35 Ave N.W. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for youth and $20 for family.

Irish Whiskey Excursion

What: Willow Park Wine & Spirits hosts an Irish whiskey tasting event ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

Saturday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Where: Willow Park Wines & Spirits, 10801 Bonaventure Dr. S.E.

Willow Park Wines & Spirits, 10801 Bonaventure Dr. S.E. Cost: $50

Shamrock Shaker

What: Bust Loose hosts its Shamrock Shaker Club Crawl.

Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Where: Starting at Hudson's Taphouse downtown, 1201 5th Street S.W., and travelling to four other locations.

Starting at Hudson's Taphouse downtown, 1201 5th Street S.W., and travelling to four other locations. Cost: $25 - $75

St. Patrick's Day at James Joyce

What: James Joyce hosts a St. Patrick's Day weekend festival featuring live music and a full Irish menu.

Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17. Where: Various venues throughout Calgary.

Various venues throughout Calgary. Cost: No cover on Friday, VIP passes available for Saturday and Sunday.

The Girl on the Train

What: Watch The Girl on the Train at Vertigo Theatre. The play is based on the psychological thriller novel by Paula Hawkins, turned into a 2016 film starring Emily Blunt.

March 16 - April 14 Where: Vertigo Theatre

Vertigo Theatre Cost: Prices vary

As You Like It

What: Theatre Calgary presents William Shakespeare's classic comedy of love and mistaken identity – with a twist! Watch As You Like It, adapted to feature music from The Beatles.

Feb. 27 – March 24 Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E.

Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Flames vs. Canadiens