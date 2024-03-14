CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

    A stock photo showing green beer. (Unsplash/Patrick Fore) A stock photo showing green beer. (Unsplash/Patrick Fore)
    Share

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    The Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show      

    • What: More than 200 exhibitors will showcase the newest camping gear, outdoor clothing and ultimate adventure travel destinations at The Outdoor Adventure and Travel Show
    • When: Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday March 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Adult tickets are $12 ($13 at the door) and kids 11 and under are free.

    St. Patrick's Day at the Irish Cultural Society

    • What: The Irish Cultural Society of Calgary hosts a family-friendly St. Patrick's Day celebration featuring two floors of musicians, dancing, choirs and fun.
    • When: Doors open at 1 p.m.
    • Where: The Irish Cultural Society of Calgary, 6452 35 Ave N.W.
    • Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for youth and $20 for family.

    Irish Whiskey Excursion

    • What: Willow Park Wine & Spirits hosts an Irish whiskey tasting event ahead of St. Patrick's Day.
    • When: Saturday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: Willow Park Wines & Spirits, 10801 Bonaventure Dr. S.E.
    • Cost: $50

    Shamrock Shaker

    • What: Bust Loose hosts its Shamrock Shaker Club Crawl.
    • When: Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.
    • Where: Starting at Hudson's Taphouse downtown, 1201 5th Street S.W., and travelling to four other locations.
    • Cost: $25 - $75

    St. Patrick's Day at James Joyce

    • What: James Joyce hosts a St. Patrick's Day weekend festival featuring live music and a full Irish menu.
    • When: Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17.
    • Where: Various venues throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: No cover on Friday, VIP passes available for Saturday and Sunday.

    The Girl on the Train

    • What: Watch The Girl on the Train at Vertigo Theatre. The play is based on the psychological thriller novel by Paula Hawkins, turned into a 2016 film starring Emily Blunt.  
    • When: March 16 - April 14
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre
    • Cost: Prices vary

    As You Like It

    • What: Theatre Calgary presents William Shakespeare's classic comedy of love and mistaken identity – with a twist! Watch As You Like It, adapted to feature music from The Beatles.
    • When: Feb. 27 – March 24
    • Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Flames vs. Canadiens

    • What: The Calgary Flames take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Saddledome.
    • When: Saturday, March 16 at 5 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary
     
     
     
     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Thursday convicted the father of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued he bore responsibility because he and his wife gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News