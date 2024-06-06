CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

    Calgary's Inglewood Night Market is shown in a 2018 photo. (Facebook/Inglewood Night Market) Calgary's Inglewood Night Market is shown in a 2018 photo. (Facebook/Inglewood Night Market)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Wild After Hours at the Calgary Zoo

    • What: Stroll through the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo while sampling local craft beers and snacking on gourmet culinary offerings at Wild After Hours, an adults-only event.
    • When: Friday, June 7 from 6 to 11 p.m.
    • Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.
    • Cost: $99

    Spruce Meadows Continental, presented by Rolex

    • What: Head to Spruce Meadows to watch the Continental, a show jumping tournament featuring top athletes (and their equine partners) from across the world.
    • When: Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9, 2024.
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: $5.40

    Inglewood Night Market

    • What: The Inglewood Night Market features more than 150 vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles and more. Kids and dogs are welcome.
    • When: Friday, June 7 from 5 to 10 p.m.
    • Where: 10 Avenue and 10 Street S.E.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Stampeders vs. Tiger-Cats

    • What: The Calgary Stampeders host their home opener on Friday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
    • When: Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Surge vs. Bandits

    • What: The Calgary Surge battle the Vancouver Bandits.
    • When: Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Winsport Events Centre, Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Cavalry vs. Forge

    • What: Calgary's Cavalry FC take on the Hamilton Forge FC.
    • When: Saturday, June 8 at 3 p.m.
    • Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    FunnyFest Calgary Comedy Festival

    • What: FunnyFest is back for a 24th year with 20 shows featuring 70 performers.
    • When: May 30 - June 9, 2024.
    • Where: Various venues.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Paranormal Cirque

    • What: Paranormal Cirque combines theatre, circus and cabaret with a horror twist.
    • When: May 30 to June 9, 2024.
    • Where: Winsport, 88 Canada Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era.
    • When: June 8 to Aug. 10.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson

    • What: Vertigo Theatre presents the Canadian premiere of Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, a modern takeon Sherlock Holmes set in a post-pandemic 2021. 
    • When: Until June 9, 2024.
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre,115 Ninth Ave. S.E. 
    • Cost: Prices vary.

