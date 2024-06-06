10 things to do in Calgary this weekend
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:
Wild After Hours at the Calgary Zoo
- What: Stroll through the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo while sampling local craft beers and snacking on gourmet culinary offerings at Wild After Hours, an adults-only event.
- When: Friday, June 7 from 6 to 11 p.m.
- Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.
- Cost: $99
Spruce Meadows Continental, presented by Rolex
- What: Head to Spruce Meadows to watch the Continental, a show jumping tournament featuring top athletes (and their equine partners) from across the world.
- When: Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9, 2024.
- Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
- Cost: $5.40
Inglewood Night Market
- What: The Inglewood Night Market features more than 150 vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles and more. Kids and dogs are welcome.
- When: Friday, June 7 from 5 to 10 p.m.
- Where: 10 Avenue and 10 Street S.E.
- Cost: Free to attend.
Stampeders vs. Tiger-Cats
- What: The Calgary Stampeders host their home opener on Friday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
- When: Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m.
- Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Surge vs. Bandits
- What: The Calgary Surge battle the Vancouver Bandits.
- When: Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m.
- Where: Winsport Events Centre, Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Cavalry vs. Forge
- What: Calgary's Cavalry FC take on the Hamilton Forge FC.
- When: Saturday, June 8 at 3 p.m.
- Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
- Cost: Prices vary.
FunnyFest Calgary Comedy Festival
- What: FunnyFest is back for a 24th year with 20 shows featuring 70 performers.
- When: May 30 - June 9, 2024.
- Where: Various venues.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Paranormal Cirque
- What: Paranormal Cirque combines theatre, circus and cabaret with a horror twist.
- When: May 30 to June 9, 2024.
- Where: Winsport, 88 Canada Rd. S.W.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura
- What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era.
- When: June 8 to Aug. 10.
- Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson
- What: Vertigo Theatre presents the Canadian premiere of Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, a modern takeon Sherlock Holmes set in a post-pandemic 2021.
- When: Until June 9, 2024.
- Where: Vertigo Theatre,115 Ninth Ave. S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
'Everybody's cheering': Why this small Sask. town is throwing its support behind the Edmonton Oilers
A small southern Saskatchewan town has adopted the Edmonton Oilers as its official NHL team during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Imperial is the hometown of Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and a few hundred Edmonton super fans.
Tornado hits Michigan without warning, killing toddler, while twister in Maryland injures 5
A toddler was killed and his mother was injured when a tornado struck suburban Detroit without warning, while five people were injured when a tornado in Maryland collapsed structures and trapped people inside.
Boeing's space capsule springs more helium leaks on its first test flight with astronauts
Boeing's space capsule developed more leaks during its first test flight with astronauts as it closed in on the International Space Station on Thursday.
Suzanne Collins is releasing a new 'Hunger Games' novel, 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' next year
Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new "The Hunger Games" novel.
Israeli strike kills at least 33 people at Gaza school the military claims was being used by Hamas
An Israeli strike early Thursday on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza killed more than 30 people, including 23 women and children, according to local health officials. The Israeli military said that Hamas militants were operating from within the school.
Screen all adolescent patients for eating disorders, new pediatric guidance says
The Canadian Paediatric Society is urging primary-care providers to screen all adolescent patients for eating disorders during routine checkups and other medical visits.
