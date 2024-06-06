10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Wild After Hours at the Calgary Zoo

What: Stroll through the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo while sampling local craft beers and snacking on gourmet culinary offerings at Wild After Hours, an adults-only event.

Friday, June 7 from 6 to 11 p.m. Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.

Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E. Cost: $99

Spruce Meadows Continental, presented by Rolex

What: Head to Spruce Meadows to watch the Continental, a show jumping tournament featuring top athletes (and their equine partners) from across the world.

Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9, 2024. Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: $5.40

Inglewood Night Market

What: The Inglewood Night Market features more than 150 vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles and more. Kids and dogs are welcome.

Friday, June 7 from 5 to 10 p.m. Where: 10 Avenue and 10 Street S.E.

10 Avenue and 10 Street S.E. Cost: Free to attend.

Stampeders vs. Tiger-Cats

What: The Calgary Stampeders host their home opener on Friday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m. Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W.

McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Surge vs. Bandits

What: The Calgary Surge battle the Vancouver Bandits.

Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m. Where: Winsport Events Centre, Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

Winsport Events Centre, Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Cavalry vs. Forge

What: Calgary's Cavalry FC take on the Hamilton Forge FC.

Saturday, June 8 at 3 p.m. Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

FunnyFest Calgary Comedy Festival

What: FunnyFest is back for a 24 th year with 20 shows featuring 70 performers.

May 30 - June 9, 2024. Where: Various venues.

Various venues. Cost: Prices vary.

Paranormal Cirque

What: Paranormal Cirque combines theatre, circus and cabaret with a horror twist.

May 30 to June 9, 2024. Where: Winsport, 88 Canada Rd. S.W.

Winsport, 88 Canada Rd. S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura

What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era.

June 8 to Aug. 10. Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.

Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson