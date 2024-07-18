CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 19-21)

    The outdoor pool at Calgary's Carriage House Hotel. (Facebook/Carriage House Hotel & Conference Centre) The outdoor pool at Calgary's Carriage House Hotel. (Facebook/Carriage House Hotel & Conference Centre)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Fiestaval

    • What: Celebrate Latin culture at Calgary's festival Latino – Fiestaval! The event features 30 food vendors, national and international performers, a market, kids play area and beer gardens.
    • When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 2024.
    • Where: Calgary Olympic Plaza, 228 Eighth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Free admission.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Fiestaval (@fiestavalyyc)

    Calgary Stampeders vs. B.C. Lions

    • What: The Calgary Stampeders take on the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium.
    • When: Sunday, July 21, at 5 p.m.
    • Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Cavalry vs. Forge

    • What: Calgary's Cavalry FC take on Hamilton's Force FC at ATCO Field.
    • When: Sunday, July 21 at 3 p.m.
    • Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Splashin' Sundays

    • What: Head to Calgary's Carriage House Hotel for the 18+ Splashin' Sundays pool party at the venue's rooftop pool, featuring house music from live DJs.
    • When: Sunday, July 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and additional dates.
    • Where: Carriage House Hotel, 9030 Macleod Trail South.
    • Cost: Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

    Calgary Gem Show

    • What: Billed as Western Canada’s largest gem show, the Calgary Gem Show features more than 40 gem, mineral and jewellery vendors from across Canada.
    • When: Friday, July 19 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
    • Where: Calgary Soccer Centre, 7000 48 St. S.E.
    • Cost: General admission (one day): $8, senior/student (one day): $6 and children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) get in free.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by indiGem (@indigemshow)

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

    • What: Head to The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland to attending a screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
    • When: Saturday, July 21, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $12.

    Immersive Disney Animation

    • What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.
    • When: Until Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline

    • What: Stage West presents A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan. The production follows the country musicians' rise to stardom.
    • When: Until Sept. 1, 2024.
    • Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era.
    • When: Until Aug. 10.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents,Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: Until Aug. 10, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: From $41.95.

