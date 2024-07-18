10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 19-21)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Fiestaval

What: Celebrate Latin culture at Calgary's festival Latino – Fiestaval! The event features 30 food vendors, national and international performers, a market, kids play area and beer gardens.

Celebrate Latin culture at Calgary's festival Latino – Fiestaval! The event features 30 food vendors, national and international performers, a market, kids play area and beer gardens. When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 2024.

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 2024. Where: Calgary Olympic Plaza, 228 Eighth Ave. S.E.

Calgary Olympic Plaza, 228 Eighth Ave. S.E. Cost: Free admission.

Calgary Stampeders vs. B.C. Lions

What: The Calgary Stampeders take on the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium.

The Calgary Stampeders take on the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium. When: Sunday, July 21, at 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 21, at 5 p.m. Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W.

McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Cavalry vs. Forge

What: Calgary's Cavalry FC take on Hamilton's Force FC at ATCO Field.

Calgary's Cavalry FC take on Hamilton's Force FC at ATCO Field. When: Sunday, July 21 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 21 at 3 p.m. Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Splashin' Sundays

What: Head to Calgary's Carriage House Hotel for the 18+ Splashin' Sundays pool party at the venue's rooftop pool, featuring house music from live DJs.

Head to Calgary's Carriage House Hotel for the 18+ Splashin' Sundays pool party at the venue's rooftop pool, featuring house music from live DJs. When: Sunday, July 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and additional dates.

Sunday, July 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and additional dates. Where: Carriage House Hotel, 9030 Macleod Trail South.

Carriage House Hotel, 9030 Macleod Trail South. Cost: Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

Calgary Gem Show

What: Billed as Western Canada’s largest gem show, the Calgary Gem Show features more than 40 gem, mineral and jewellery vendors from across Canada.

Billed as Western Canada’s largest gem show, the Calgary Gem Show features more than 40 gem, mineral and jewellery vendors from across Canada. When: Friday, July 19 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, July 19 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Calgary Soccer Centre, 7000 48 St. S.E.

Calgary Soccer Centre, 7000 48 St. S.E. Cost: General admission (one day): $8, senior/student (one day): $6 and children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) get in free.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

What: Head to The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland to attending a screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Head to The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland to attending a screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. When: Saturday, July 21, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 21, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E.

The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E. Cost: $12.

Immersive Disney Animation

What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.

Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre. When: Until Aug. 18, 2024.

Until Aug. 18, 2024. Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline

What: Stage West presents A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan. The production follows the country musicians' rise to stardom.

Stage West presents A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan. The production follows the country musicians' rise to stardom. When: Until Sept. 1, 2024.

Until Sept. 1, 2024. Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.

Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura

What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era.

Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era. When: Until Aug. 10.

Until Aug. 10. Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.

Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody