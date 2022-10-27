10-year-old attacked, robbed of cell phone by 3 suspects in Brooks, Alta.

Three male suspects are being sought by RCMP after a child was beaten and robbed in Brooks, Alta., this week.

Police say they were informed of an incident, which took place on Oct. 24 at about 8 p.m. on Upland Road, involving a 10-year-old boy.

Officials say the youth was attacked by the group of suspects, one of whom was allegedly armed with a knife.

"The victim received minor injuries as a result of the assault and his cell phone was stolen," police said in a statement.

Authorities believe that someone in the community may have information that could help in the investigation and ask anyone living in the area of Upland Road to check their surveillance cameras for footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooks RCMP at 403-362-5535.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.