10-year-old girl missing from Marlborough

Calgary police hope the public can help in the search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing late Wednesday morning.

Shivya Singh was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Maitland Place N.E. in the community of Marlborough.

She is described as:

4'0";

70 pounds; and

Having black hair with orange highlights.

She was last seen wearing:

A grey hoodie; and

Black pants.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.