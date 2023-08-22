10-year-old girls approached by ‘suspicious’ stranger at Calgary playground

Calgary police are investigating after two young girls were approached by a stranger while playing at the St. Mark School playground, located at 4589 Marbank Dr. N.E. Calgary police are investigating after two young girls were approached by a stranger while playing at the St. Mark School playground, located at 4589 Marbank Dr. N.E.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina