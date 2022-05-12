100 km/h on a stolen motorcycle, Lethbridge man charged

A Lethbridge man is facing charges in connection with the dangerous driving of a stolen motorcycle.

Police say the driver was clocked travelling 100 km/h in the 500 block of 13 Street North at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"The motorcycle crossed over into oncoming traffic lanes to pass a vehicle, travelled through multiple red lights and was being operated without brake lights," said police in a Thursday news release.

Clayton Wayne Jordan, 39, is charged with dangerous driving, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and altering or removing a Vehicle Identification Number.

Police said they also issue Jordan tickets for driving without insurance or registration.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.